MARKLEVILLE — The Markleville Town Council is continuing to take measures against property damage caused by tractor-semitrailers turning onto unauthorized roads.
Council President Daniel Roseberry said at Monday night’s meeting that town authorities are posting signs to direct truck traffic to remain on state highways, but they are limited as INDOT will not permit the township to place signage on state roads.
An empty lot next to the township building was approved for sale to Eric Fesmeyer at the assessed value of $5,000.
Council members Darlene Coverdale and Kevin Allen were in attendance along with Roseberry.
