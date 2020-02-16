Marriage license applications filed in Madison County Jan. 3-31, 2020:

Anthony Kerby, 25, Pendleton, and Cierra Ross, 25, Pendleton

Siearra McNally, 27, Anderson, and Michelle Campbell, 51, Anderson

Jeffrey A. Hartman, 50, Anderson, and Leslie K. Daniels, 54, Indianapolis

Joseph M. Bergman, 47, Elwood, and Lisa A. Coppess, 56, Anderson

Teresa M. Morris, 49, Alexandria, and Benjie L. Wilhelm, 51, Alexandria

Deena R. Donati, 43, Anderson, and Wesley Douglas, 42, Anderson

Ross A. Webb, 47, Anderson, and Donna C. Carroll, 22, Anderson

Kassandra Balbuena, 27, Anderson, and Austin Kelley Boyd, 28, Anderson

Joshua Edwin Dietrick, 35, Frankton, and Evgeniya Mekka, 32, Potomac, Maryland

Rita A. Keaton, 59, Alexandria, and Troy D. Williams, 59, Alexandria

Tiawatha Nyree White, 46, Anderson, and Sherman Leo Carter Jr., 44, Anderson

Isaac Humphrey, 87, Anderson, and Betty J. Fuller, 63, Anderson

Charles E. Malone Jr., 31, Anderson, and Kiara M. Harrington, 30, Anderson

Ross W. Cloud, 32, Anderson, and Racheal C. Thompson, 33, Anderson

Naomi Ruth Wiles, 73, Anderson, and John Martin Ray, 73, Anderson

Douglas Ross Coverdale, 59, Lapel, and Estrellita Bautista, 50, Lapel

Christy Lee Nelson, 44, Hermitage, Tennessee, and Andrew P. Deane, 51, Anderson

Aaron James Strayer, 36, Pendleton, and Erin Elizabeth Magill, 28, Pendleton

Dustin N. Peters, 22, Anderson, and Victoria A. Anderson, 20, Anderson

Linda E. Manu, 28, Fort Wayne, and Rafael Rosa, 26, Pendleton

Darcy Leigh Ann Malone, 23, Anderson, and Justin Matthew Overdorf, 28, Anderson

Joseph D. Best, 40, Middletown, and Jenna M. Vore, 34, Markleville

George R. Konley, 77, Fort Wayne, and Sandra L. Tipton, 78, Frankton

Daniel E. Nares, 23, Anderson, and Alexis M. Layne, 20, Anderson

Ryan K. Troub, 38, Anderson, and Blythe A. Gabriel, 31, Pendleton

Harry L. Lawson III, 48, Elwood, and Alexis L. Matherly, 28, Elwood

Antonio Bautista Lopez, 24, Anderson, and Rocio Santiago Bautista, 25, Hope

Guadalupe Santiago Bautista, 33, Anderson, and Josue Lopez Santiago, 26, Jacksonville, Florida

Dustin E. Bailey, 38, Anderson, and Kristina M. Anderson, 50, Anderson

Andrew S. Keck, 50, Anderson, and Teresa M. Cottle, 52, Dayton, Ohio

Metta Marie Finley, 45, Anderson, and Michael LaShon Smith, 45, Anderson

Kayla C.A. Flowers, 29, Anderson, and Cody A. Tarrance, 26, Anderson

Stephen L. Renna, 48, Anderson, and Heather D. Renna, 40, Anderson

Imelda B. Lugo, 53, Phillipines, and Richard L. Waymire, 74, Anderson

Alex T. Peel II, 31, Anderson, and Daisha L. Carnahan, 26, Anderson

Kaylee Jones, 21, Anderson, and Kaleb S. Sisson, 21, Anderson

Thomas J. Wilkey, 40, Elwood, and Bobbi K. Carter, 42, Elwood

Rachel Brooke Vanbriggle, 24, Summitville, and Joseph Eloy Garcia, 25, Summitville

Lawrence Kayzer III, 48, Anderson, and Clarissa M. Presley, 24, Muncie

Karl L. Downey, 62, Pendleton,and Rachel Meriah Reynolds, 44, Columbus

Kylee M. Smith, 31, Anderson, and Daniel Wembly Mishow Jr., 26, Anderson

Darlene Marie Shouse, 39, Muncie, and Devin Deon Benford, 32, Anderson

Crystal G. Hunter, 36, Anderson, and Julia S. Zaret, 33, Anderson.

