Marriage license applications filed in Madison County Jan. 3-31, 2020:
Anthony Kerby, 25, Pendleton, and Cierra Ross, 25, Pendleton
Siearra McNally, 27, Anderson, and Michelle Campbell, 51, Anderson
Jeffrey A. Hartman, 50, Anderson, and Leslie K. Daniels, 54, Indianapolis
Joseph M. Bergman, 47, Elwood, and Lisa A. Coppess, 56, Anderson
Teresa M. Morris, 49, Alexandria, and Benjie L. Wilhelm, 51, Alexandria
Deena R. Donati, 43, Anderson, and Wesley Douglas, 42, Anderson
Ross A. Webb, 47, Anderson, and Donna C. Carroll, 22, Anderson
Kassandra Balbuena, 27, Anderson, and Austin Kelley Boyd, 28, Anderson
Joshua Edwin Dietrick, 35, Frankton, and Evgeniya Mekka, 32, Potomac, Maryland
Rita A. Keaton, 59, Alexandria, and Troy D. Williams, 59, Alexandria
Tiawatha Nyree White, 46, Anderson, and Sherman Leo Carter Jr., 44, Anderson
Isaac Humphrey, 87, Anderson, and Betty J. Fuller, 63, Anderson
Charles E. Malone Jr., 31, Anderson, and Kiara M. Harrington, 30, Anderson
Ross W. Cloud, 32, Anderson, and Racheal C. Thompson, 33, Anderson
Naomi Ruth Wiles, 73, Anderson, and John Martin Ray, 73, Anderson
Douglas Ross Coverdale, 59, Lapel, and Estrellita Bautista, 50, Lapel
Christy Lee Nelson, 44, Hermitage, Tennessee, and Andrew P. Deane, 51, Anderson
Aaron James Strayer, 36, Pendleton, and Erin Elizabeth Magill, 28, Pendleton
Dustin N. Peters, 22, Anderson, and Victoria A. Anderson, 20, Anderson
Linda E. Manu, 28, Fort Wayne, and Rafael Rosa, 26, Pendleton
Darcy Leigh Ann Malone, 23, Anderson, and Justin Matthew Overdorf, 28, Anderson
Joseph D. Best, 40, Middletown, and Jenna M. Vore, 34, Markleville
George R. Konley, 77, Fort Wayne, and Sandra L. Tipton, 78, Frankton
Daniel E. Nares, 23, Anderson, and Alexis M. Layne, 20, Anderson
Ryan K. Troub, 38, Anderson, and Blythe A. Gabriel, 31, Pendleton
Harry L. Lawson III, 48, Elwood, and Alexis L. Matherly, 28, Elwood
Antonio Bautista Lopez, 24, Anderson, and Rocio Santiago Bautista, 25, Hope
Guadalupe Santiago Bautista, 33, Anderson, and Josue Lopez Santiago, 26, Jacksonville, Florida
Dustin E. Bailey, 38, Anderson, and Kristina M. Anderson, 50, Anderson
Andrew S. Keck, 50, Anderson, and Teresa M. Cottle, 52, Dayton, Ohio
Metta Marie Finley, 45, Anderson, and Michael LaShon Smith, 45, Anderson
Kayla C.A. Flowers, 29, Anderson, and Cody A. Tarrance, 26, Anderson
Stephen L. Renna, 48, Anderson, and Heather D. Renna, 40, Anderson
Imelda B. Lugo, 53, Phillipines, and Richard L. Waymire, 74, Anderson
Alex T. Peel II, 31, Anderson, and Daisha L. Carnahan, 26, Anderson
Kaylee Jones, 21, Anderson, and Kaleb S. Sisson, 21, Anderson
Thomas J. Wilkey, 40, Elwood, and Bobbi K. Carter, 42, Elwood
Rachel Brooke Vanbriggle, 24, Summitville, and Joseph Eloy Garcia, 25, Summitville
Lawrence Kayzer III, 48, Anderson, and Clarissa M. Presley, 24, Muncie
Karl L. Downey, 62, Pendleton,and Rachel Meriah Reynolds, 44, Columbus
Kylee M. Smith, 31, Anderson, and Daniel Wembly Mishow Jr., 26, Anderson
Darlene Marie Shouse, 39, Muncie, and Devin Deon Benford, 32, Anderson
Crystal G. Hunter, 36, Anderson, and Julia S. Zaret, 33, Anderson.
