ANDERSON — The administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has announced a plan for the spending of $23.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
Broderick sent his proposal for how the city will spend the funding over the next two years to the Anderson City Council on Tuesday.
“This ARP (American Rescue Plan) will not be effective unless and until it is approved by the Common Council of the City of Anderson,” Broderick wrote. “It is requested that this proposed plan be presented to the public for their input and public comment.”
The plan calls for spending in 12 specific areas.
As proposed a number of city employees will receive premium pay for working through the COVID-19 pandemic in a total amount of $3.6 million.
The premium pay ranges from $3,700 to a maximum of $7,500 for members of the Anderson Police, Anderson Fire, City of Anderson Transit System and City Hall utility workers.
Part-time employees will receive between $2,500 and $7,500 depending on how many hours they worked.
No elected officials are eligible for the premium payments.
The largest intended expenditure is $9 million for an expansion of the Lafayette water plant and related infrastructure to increase the capacity of water to the city.
The work includes five new wells, 15,000 feet of water line, an expansion of the Lafayette Treatment plant to allow for 14 million gallons of water to be provided on a daily basis.
Broderick's plan provides for $2 million for small businesses with applications for assistance reviewed by the Community Development, Economic Development departments with the mayor approving the funding.
Nonprofit organizations can apply for up to $1.5 million with requests reviewed by a 10 member committee consisting of three appointments each by the city council and mayor, the director of the Community and Economic development departments and two members of the city council.
The plan calls for $1 million for homeowner assistance and $1.5 million for affordable housing with applications to be reviewed by the Community and Economic development departments.
The Anderson Housing Authority will be consulted and considered a potential community partner.
There is $500,000 set aside for food programs, $500,000 for expanded internet access and $900,000 for homeless initiatives.
A Homeless Committee consisting of 11 members will consider short-term solutions, mental health and addiction services, housing, educational and employment training.
The city council and mayor will each appoint three members from the community, three members from the administration to include Community Development and Economic Development departments and two members of the city council.
A community meeting, hosted by several organizations, is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Anderson Impact Center for public input on the spending of the federal funds.
