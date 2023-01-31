ANDERSON – Since taking office Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has distributed more than $350,000 to local educators.
Broderick took office in 2016 and has used the proceeds from the annual Mayor’s Ball to fund educational projects for teachers in Anderson.
This year, Broderick through the Mayor’s Ball awarded 52 grants to teachers in the amount of $72,683.
“I decided after the first Mayor’s Ball to continue to use the grants for educators every year,” Broderick said in a press releases. “We hear all the time about teachers who reach into their own pockets to cover costs and address academic needs of their students.”
Local educators submitted applications at every grade level proposing educational opportunities including STEM activities, coding projects and Live Safaris.
Teachers are using the funds to purchase 3D printers, smart boards and reading programs.
“Visiting Anderson schools reminded me of the fantastic educational opportunities that are available in our local schools,” Broderick said. “The teachers' enthusiasm and pride was evident through student work displayed throughout the buildings and activity in the classrooms.”
The grants ranged from $315 to a maximum of $2,000. The grants were awarded to educators with the Anderson Community Schools, D26 Career Center, Anderson Preparatory Academy, Liberty Christian and Holy Cross Elementary.