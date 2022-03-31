INDIANAPOLIS — The 2004 movie “Mean Girls” was a teen comedy that lent a serious warning against high school cliques and bullying.
The musical “Mean Girls” is laced with a great deal more humor and fun while still landing the message.
The show, now playing through April 3 at the Murat Theatre, may be appeal primarily to women but the multi-talented cast, unpredictable choreography and flippant wit offers an evening of pure entertainment for everyone.
This show has a book written by Tina Fey, music by her husband Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. It follows Cady Heron (played as a clever every-girl by Danielle Wade) as she enters North Shore High School where a trio of self-centered girls, known as The Plastics, rule the social scene. They have a private “Burn Book” in which they mock most of their classmates.
The Plastics each receive an introspective song. As boss girl Regina George, Nadina Hassan roars in the demonic “World Burn” as she makes the Burn Book public. Jonalyn Saxer brings compassion and snappy punchlines to dumb blonde Karen Smith. As Gretchen Wieners, Megan Masako Haley punctuates her emotions and growing consciousness with pinpoint facial expressions and hand gestures.
And I haven’t seen a gay character portrayed with such charm as Eric Huffman offers in playing Damian Hubbard, a narrator in the story. He portrays the high schooler with natural, witty insight. Huffman’s surprising tap dance number is a spectacular opening for the second act.
Every song delves into character. Every off-handed comment hits the mark.
And every bit of the movie is in the musical. In fact, the show brings more life to the movie with its unstoppable energy. There’s the off-the-cuff quips from the school principal (Tim Meadows had the movie role). There’s a fierce math battle (“High school’s a four-year social curse but math’s the foundation of the universe”). There’s a raucous house party with choreographed chaos.
And there’s the bus that runs over Regina. As my daughter will attest, I laughed well into the next scene after the bus makes its appearance. I won’t say how it enters the stage but it’s brilliant.
There’s moments that will last long after the show ends. A lunchroom scene turns memorable with the choreographed swinging of lunch trays. Regina’s vengeance explodes from a magenta into a fiery rage in “World Burn.” Oh, yes, and the bus.
“Mean Girls” is whipsmart, using sharp humor to tell young girls and boys to be themselves and don’t fall for the plastic clique life.
Once you’re drawn into the energy, spirit and drive of “Mean Girls” you may agree that it’s the best show of the season.