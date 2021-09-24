PENDLETON – In order to meet a growing demand for child care, the YMCA has opened the Early Learning Childcare facility in Pendleton.
Sarah Pierce, executive director of the Pendleton YMCA, said Friday during the grand opening that for the past three years, the organization has partnered with the Pendleton Christian Church to offer full-time child care.
“We outgrew that space very quickly. We’ve got quite a few kids,” she said. “We have worked it out with the church so we’re still able to offer before- and after-care for their preschool program.”
Pierce said the YMCA is able to offer full-time child care at its Early Learning Childcare facility.
She said there are currently 20 children enrolled.
Services are available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
Mark Springer, CEO of the YMCA, said a marketing study was done and it determined the need for child care in the community.
He said the YMCA board provided $25,300 and pledged $32,400 over the next 2½ years.
Springer said the facility is able to handle 50 children at a time, but once it reaches 30 participants there is room to expand.
Pierce said the child care is offered for children between the ages of 2 and 6.
“There is programming available that offers learning for those age groups,” she said.
Springer said there is a demand for child care services.
“Last year during COVID we opened up child care facilities for kids to do virtual learning in Anderson and Elwood,” he said. “We had partnerships with the school systems to do virtual learning at the YMCA sites.”
Springer said the YMCA offered before- and after-school programs and break camps when schools were not in session.
He said the YMCA has partnered with Ivy Tech Community College to provide drop-in child care for students at the Anderson campus at no charge.
Springer said one of the objectives of the YMCA in addition to health living is youth development.
He said 297 children are currently involved in YMCA programs. An estimated 295 took part in the soccer camp and the organization provided $124,000 in financial assistance to families.
