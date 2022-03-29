ANDERSON — A mistrial has been declared in the murder trial of Joshua Treadwell after a Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury could not agree on a verdict.
Treadwell, 31, Indianapolis, is charged with murder in the Oct. 25, 2020, shooting death of Arneshia Fuller after an ongoing dispute.
Treadwell maintained he shot Fuller in an act of self-defense.
Jurors deliberated for several hours before Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper declared a mistrial and set May 23 for a new trial.
In his closing statement deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp said it was the day the jurors would bring justice to Fuller.
Kopp said there were only three witnesses to the shooting and the evidence firmly showed Treadwell didn’t act in self-defense.
He said it was up to the jurors to determine if the use of deadly force was reasonable in the shooting death of Fuller.
Kopp said on the day she died Fuller was talking “trash” to Treadwell’s girlfriend Brooklyn Parnell over an incident that took place on Oct. 1, 2020.
He said that all the witnesses testified they only heard one shot on the night Fuller died in the 1400 block of Forkner Street.
Kopp said at one point Treadwell went to Parnell’s car, obtained a gun and shot Fuller.
None of the witnesses or people at the scene ever saw Fuller with a gun.
One witness testified that Fuller said “If I had my gun, I would shoot you,” Kopp stated.
Kopp said Treadwell’s testimony that there was a shot fired after he left the scene following the shooting of Fuller is ridiculous.
Kopp said Treadwell waited more than a week to claim the shooting of Fuller was in self-defense.
Defense attorney Cody Cogswell said a holster with Fuller’s fingerprints on it was located at the scene.
“If you see a holster there was a gun,” he said.
Cogswell said everyone at the scene of the shooting initially lied to police.
“It’s reasonable that my client saw the gun (in Fuller’s hand) and acted in self-defense,” he said.
Cogswell said according to Treadwell’s testimony there were two shots fired.
“One was in Fuller and the other in the back of Parnell’s car,” he said.
Kopp said Cogswell was asking the jury to speculate about why the holster got there and that no gun was found by police.
“We don’t know how the bullet hole got in Parnell’s car,” he said.