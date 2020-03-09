ANDERSON--Anderson University’s baseball team is off to a fast start in the 2020 season, fresh off their fifth-straight win last weekend. The Ravens are loaded with talent and holding their ground against nationally recognized competition.
Through their first seven games, AU has showcased strong starting pitching and some clutch hitting against ranked opponents. They defeated No. 5 Heidelberg 4-3 in a two-game trip to Barea, Ohio. Over the last five games, the Ravens have outscored their opponents 42-13.
“We are a deep team, and that starts with a very big senior class,” said coach Mathew Bair. “All the way down to our freshmen, we have a lot of talent and have a number of guys that can help us out in the field and on the mound. We have 17 seniors—although we have a few academic seniors that are athletic juniors and could add to that number—so we have a lot of experience and a tremendous amount of depth.”
One of those players with junior eligibility and senior academic status is Anderson High School alumnus Joe Moran. The reigning Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player became the first player in conference history to win the pitcher and hitter of the week awards in the same week.
“To receive both player of the week awards in the first week of the season was really awesome,” said Moran. “I had a really special couple of weeks to start this season, and I just attribute the recognition to the hard work that I put in to becoming a good player and potentially taking that next step.”
Moran is looking to make the leap from non-scholarship baseball to the MLB. He has already drawn the attention of several major league scouts.
“I had the opportunity to play in the Northwoods League in Canada this past summer as a member of the Thunder Bay Border Cats,” said Moran. “Not a lot of Division III players have the opportunity to play in a league like this, so I came in as a bit of an underdog. By the end of the year I was selected to pitch in the Northwoods League All-Star Game and in a showcase game for professional scouts.”
This summer Moran will become the first player from the HCAC to play summer ball in the Cape Cod Baseball League, a prestigious collegiate summer league that has sent over 1,000 players to the major leagues.
Moran is not the only outstanding player on a loaded Ravens roster. Seniors Thomas Parker, Adam Paschal and Grant Thompson—along with junior Kasey Henderson—were named All-Stars in their summer ball leagues.
The Ravens have intentionally scheduled a difficult slate of games for the non-conference portion of their season to prepare themselves for the team’s lofty goals.
“Our goal is always to get to the dog pile,” said Bair. “We believe that we have the talent to compete for and win a conference championship. The HCAC doesn’t necessarily get the recognition it deserves on a national scale, but we have put ourselves up against some very good teams to begin the year. There are no games off when we get to conference play. Now is the time to see what we are doing well and what we can approve upon.”
Anderson has done their part to help promote the perception of HCAC baseball. They received a vote for the Division III Top 25 this past week. So far, five of their seven games have come against ranked opponents or teams that received votes.
“This team has the talent to win a conference championship and make a run in the Division III World Series,” said junior catcher MJ Furnish. “A lot of our seniors have been starters since their sophomore year, so they have a lot of experience at this level. As one of our catchers, I know what to expect out of our pitchers because I’ve caught them so many times. That chemistry really helps.”
The Ravens have been able to rely on very strong starting pitching on their way to a 5-2 start. Along with Moran, Kennedy Parker and Kasey Henderson round out a solid starting rotation, backed by an experienced bullpen.
The team’s upcoming trip to Florida will test the depth of their roster, with nine games in five days. First, AU will host Albion for a doubleheader on Tuesday in their home-opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.