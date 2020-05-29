I would like to thank my daughter-in-law, Ashley Hileman, for caring for me through this difficult time.
From the beginning she made it very important to keep her five boys, husband, two dogs and employees of their family-owned plumbing/heating/air business safe from the virus — and made me just as important.
From day one she offered to do my shopping and made sure I got fully moved into my new home safely.
Something I’ll never forget — it was my fifth year of sobriety of alcoholism on March 23, and she’s made my sobriety date special every year for me.
This year I knew under the circumstances there wasn’t going to be any celebration. Boy, was I wrong.
Ashley had reached out to the special people in our lives, and they had a surprise parade from their cars circling passed my house, signs, balloons, screaming out their windows of how proud they were of me!
Very emotional moment.
She has touched a lot of lives, not just during the coronavirus but every day!
Love you, Ashley!
Brenda Scott, Anderson
