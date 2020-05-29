I am overwhelmed with what my daughter, Carol Bull, who lives in Edgewood, has done for me during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She buys my groceries each week, calls me on her way back and I unlock my door. When she gets here she puts the groceries inside on the floor and calls out, “Mom, I’m here. I won’t touch you because you’re high-risk” (I’m 80).
On one occasion, she brought me a potted flower.
She calls from time to time to see how I’m doing, makes muffins often and the grandchildren bring them.
On Easter, her father was here. Carol brought a ham dinner for two.
As I write this, she called to say, “I am bringing over dinner.”
If we are on the phone and I am really sick, she and her husband, Jeff, come over with food, and go out and get my medication.
She does all this and works two jobs!
Joan Kennedy Randolph, Anderson
