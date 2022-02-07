ANDERSON — A Muncie man has been arrested on several charges after his car struck a house in the 4100 block of County Road 200 East.
Joseph S. Vengarick II, 19, Muncie, was arrested Sunday at 11:15 p.m. by Madison County sheriff's deputies.
According to a press release, Vengarick was traveling south on County Road 200 East near the intersection with County Road 400 South at a high rate of speed.
Vangarick failed to stop at the intersection and ran off the south side of the road. His 1998 Ford pick-up truck hit a billboard, continued south striking a Comcast internet box and Vectren gas lines, causing major damage.
The vehicle continued through a field and eventually struck a house, causing damage and coming to a stop in the front yard.
People were inside the residence at the time, but no injuries were reported.
Vangarick fled the scene on foot and later was taken into custody.
Vangarick is charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, consumption of alcohol by a minor and infraction of a person under the age of 21 operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.