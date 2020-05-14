INDIANAPOLIS — Before the coronavirus pandemic hit Indiana, Woody Myers said Thursday, the state could have prepared better by investing in public health.
Hoosiers have some of the worst health outcomes in the country, according to the former health commissioner and presumptive Democratic nominee for governor. Myers enumerated the state's high smoking rates, the third-highest maternal mortality rate in the country and the seventh-highest infant mortality rate.
“We were not prepared (for the virus) in a numbers of ways,” said Myers, who is a medical doctor. “For many years, the (public health) infrastructure that the legislator and the governor have chosen to make, prior to COVID-19, was the lowest rate of almost any other state in America.”
Myers said the lack of public health infrastructure in Indiana was apparent because the state couldn’t quickly ramp up testing or contact tracing to contain the virus. Additionally, gathering information on the number of available ventilators and hospital beds took weeks.
“There were just so many thing things that we could have done better,” Myers said this week. “One measure of successful testing is that your positivity rate should be in the single digits. … Our positivity rates are running almost 20%.”
As of Thursday, the rate at which Hoosiers test positive for the coronavirus was 16.3%, according to the state department of health.
Myers noted the early difficulties Indiana had obtaining personal protective equipment, such as masks, face shields and gowns. He said Indiana, a manufacturing state, should use appropriate tax incentives to recruit companies producing such supplies.
“Why shouldn’t Indiana be a leader in that?” said Myers, an executive at Anthem, Inc. “There are a lot of things I would have done differently and will do differently.”
