Scandal affects German diocese
BERLIN — The archbishop of Cologne, one of Germany’s most important Catholic dioceses, on Friday expressed disappointment that employees used work computers to try to access pornographic websites.
The statement from Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki came after the city’s Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper reported that a list from the archdiocese showed more than 1,000 attempts to access such sites from its computers. It said that dozens of employees, including senior clerics, had made such attempts.
The archdiocese confirmed the existence of a list. It said that its IT service provider routinely checks whether its firewalls fend off attempts to access sites with risky content such as violence, pornography and drugs, and that they are not meant to check individuals’ usage habits.
It said that the check turned up “no indications of criminally relevant behavior.”
Video shows flames from plane’s engine
HOUSTON — A Southwest Airlines plane that had flames shooting out of an engine returned to a Houston airport about 30 minutes after takeoff this week.
The Boeing 737 had been bound for Cancun International Airport in Mexico on Tuesday but returned to William P. Hobby Airport. Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
“We felt like a little air pocket going up. And then I heard the boom ... and then you started smelling kind of the fuel,” passenger Jordan Kleinecke told ABC News.
The Dallas-based airline said the plane experienced a “mechanical issue” shortly after takeoff. It landed safely and was taken out of service for review.
A different plane took the passengers on to Cancun, the airline said.
Hurricane Hilary gaining strength
MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Hilary strengthened into a major storm Thursday evening off Mexico’s Pacific coast, and it could bring heavy rain to the southwestern U.S. by the weekend.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hilary’s maximum sustained winds had risen to 120 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane.
The storm was expected to grow into a Category 4 hurricane Friday while on a projected path that threatened landfall on the central Baja California peninsula by Sunday or possibly keep just offshore while heading for Southern California.
Hilary was centered about 445 miles south of Los Cabos on the southern tip of the Baja peninsula. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph, but was expected to take a more northward heading in the coming days.
No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service.
Proud Boy on house arrest disappears
WASHINGTON — Authorities are searching for a member of the Proud Boys extremist group who disappeared days before his sentencing in a U.S. Capitol riot case, where prosecutors are seeking more than a decade in prison, according to a warrant made public Friday.
Christopher Worrell of Naples, Florida, was supposed to be sentenced Friday after being found guilty of spraying pepper spray gel on police officers, as part of the mob storming the Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory on Jan. 6, 2021. Prosecutors had asked a judge to sentence him to 14 years.
The sentencing was canceled and a bench warrant for his arrest issued under seal on Tuesday, according to court records. The U.S. attorney’s office for Washington D.C. encouraged the public to share any information about his whereabouts.
Associated Press