Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of Union on Feb. 4
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president on Friday formally inviting him to deliver the address at the U.S. Capitol.
“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress,” Pelosi wrote.
Trump has accepted the invitation, said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.
Pelosi extended the invitation to Trump to make the annual address just two days after the House adopted two articles of impeachment against Trump.
A date for the Senate impeachment trial has not yet been set.
Whoo's there? Georgia family discovers owl in Christmas tree
ATLANTA — A Georgia family got a real hoot from its Christmas tree: More than a week after they bought it, they discovered a live owl nestled among its branches.
Katie McBride Newman said Friday that she and her daughter spotted the bird on Dec. 12. They had bought the 10-foot tall tree from a Home Depot, brought it back to their Atlanta area home and decorated it with lights and, coincidentally, owl ornaments.
“It was surreal, but we weren’t really freaked out about it," McBride Newman said. “We're really outdoorsy people. We love the wilderness."
The family opened windows and doors near the tree hoping the owl would fly away, but it didn't.
So the family called a nonprofit nature center for help. The Chattahoochee Nature Center caught the bird and helped the family release it.
UK charges US diplomat's wife over teen's death in crash
LONDON (AP) — An American diplomat's wife who left the U.K. after being involved in a road accident that killed a British teenager has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, British prosecutors said Friday.
The Crown Prosecution Service said it had begun extradition proceedings against Anne Sacoolas.
The decision to charge Sacoolas, who has claimed diplomatic immunity, has caused tensions between the U.K. and the United States. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomed the move but the State Department called it unhelpful.
British police say 19-year-old motorcycle rider Harry Dunn died in August when he was hit by a car driven by Sacoolas, whose husband was an intelligence officer at RAF Croughton, a military base in central England used by U.S. forces. Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and left Britain after the crash.
Dunn's family has urged her to return and face British justice, and met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington as part of their campaign.
Prince Philip in hospital as 'precautionary measure'
LONDON — Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to a London hospital Friday “as a precautionary measure,” Buckingham Palace said.
The palace said the 98-year-old Philip was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a preexisting condition.
“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor,” the palace said in a statement.
Philip had been at the royal family's Sandringham estate in eastern England, where the queen and her family usually spend Christmas. The palace said Philip didn't travel by ambulance and his admission wasn't an emergency. He is expected to be in hospital for a few days.
