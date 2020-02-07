Aide who testified against Trump likely out at White House
WASHINGTON — The decorated soldier and White House aide who played a central role in the Democrats' impeachment case against President Donald Trump is expected to be pushed out of his job at the National Security Council, two people familiar with the expected personnel move said Friday.
“I'm not happy with him,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House to head to North Carolina. “You think I'm supposed to be happy with him? I'm not. ... They are going to be making that decision.”
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman could leave the White House staff and return to a job at the Pentagon as early as Friday. He could leave as part of a group of staffers exiting the NSC, according to one person familiar with the expected decision.
Lawmaker's privilege ties up case against ex-NASCAR driver
RICHMOND, Va. — For a year and a half, Miranda McClure, a Virginia mother of seven young girls has been frustrated by repeated delays in the domestic violence case against her estranged husband because his defense lawyer exercised a privilege that most other attorneys don’t have.
Nine separate times, court records show, the appeals trial for her former NASCAR driver husband has been delayed because his attorney, Republican state lawmaker Jeff Campbell, signaled he was too busy with legislative business to go to court.
Attorneys who serve in Virginia's General Assembly or work there have broad discretion to obtain continuances in their cases “as a matter of right” under certain conditions.
McClure says Campbell, an attorney in private practice from southwest Virginia, is abusing that privilege to drag out the case amid a divorce and wear her down.
She said her husband, Eric McClure, was abusive throughout their marriage. Eric McClure made 288 starts over 14 years in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series but suffered racing injuries that forced him to give up driving after the 2015 season. He’s made one start since and has battled health issues. The AP was unable to reach McClure by phone, and a relative declined to comment on his behalf.
High water wreaks havoc on Great Lakes, swamping communities
MANISTEE, Mich. — Rita Alton has an unusual morning routine these days: Wake up. Get dressed. Go outside to see if her house is closer to tumbling down an 80-foot cliff into Lake Michigan.
When her father built the 1,000-square-foot, brick bungalow in the early 1950s near Manistee, Michigan, more than an acre of land lay between it and the drop-off overlooking the giant freshwater sea. But erosion has accelerated dramatically as the lake approaches its highest levels in recorded history, hurling powerful waves into the mostly clay bluff.
Now, the jagged clifftop is about eight feet from Alton’s back deck.
On New Year's Eve, an unoccupied cottage near Muskegon, Michigan, plunged from an embankment to the water’s edge. Another down the coast was dismantled a month earlier to prevent the same fate.
High water is wreaking havoc across the Great Lakes, which are bursting at the seams less than a decade after bottoming out. The sharp turnabout is fueled by the region’s wettest period in more than a century that scientists say is likely connected to the warming climate. No relief is in sight, as forecasters expect the lakes to remain high well into 2020 and perhaps longer.
