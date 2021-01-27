Washington Post’s Marty Baron says he’s retiring next month
NEW YORK — Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron, who has led the newspaper on a resurgence in recent years, said Tuesday that he will retire at the end of February.
One of the nation’s top journalism executives, Baron took over the Post’s newsroom in 2012 after editing the Boston Globe and Miami Herald before that. Liev Schreiber portrayed Baron in the 2015 movie “Spotlight” about the Globe’s investigation of the Catholic Church and introduced the journalist to a wider audience.
In a note to the Post’s staff, Baron recounted a series of “epic” stories that he’s been involved in during his 45-year career in journalism.
1st private space crew paying $55M each to fly to station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The first private space station crew was introduced Tuesday: Three men who are each paying $55 million to fly on a SpaceX rocket.
They’ll be led by a former NASA astronaut now working for Axiom Space, the Houston company that arranged the trip for next January.
“This is the first private flight to the International Space Station. It’s never been done before,” said Axiom’s chief executive and president Mike Suffredini, a former space station program manager for NASA.
While mission commander Michael Lopez-Alegria is well known in space circles, “the other three guys are just people who want to be able to go to space, and we’re providing that opportunity,” Suffredini told The Associated Press.
Axiom’s first customers include Larry Connor, a real estate and tech entrepreneur from Dayton, Ohio, Canadian financier Mark Pathy and Israeli businessman Eytan Stibbe, a close friend of Israel’s first astronaut Ilan Ramon, who was killed in the space shuttle Columbia accident in 2003.
Widespread internet outages hit northeast U.S.
Internet users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread outages Tuesday.
In an emailed statement 90 minutes after the outage was first reported, Verizon said it was working on the problem hurting Fios service “throughout the Northeast corridor” and that some service had already been restored.
The telecom giant had reported a cut fiber in Brooklyn via Twitter, although it’s not clear if that issue was responsible for the entire outage. Verizon didn’t give any estimate in its email about when the problem would be fixed.
Comcast, another major internet service provider, said its network was performing normally in the early afternoon on the East Coast.
People posting on Twitter reported having issues connecting with various online services in a geographic area stretching from Washington to Boston. That densely populated region includes key U.S. government services as well as major financial companies such as Fidelity Investments.
The outage is affecting major internet and cloud providers as well as major sites such as Google and Facebook.
Judge OKs Weinstein bankruptcy plan with $17M for victims
DOVER, Del. — A Delaware judge has approved a revised Weinstein Co. bankruptcy plan that provides about $35 million for creditors, with roughly half that amount going to women who have accused disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.
The judge approved the plan after a hearing Monday, overruling objections by attorneys representing producer Alexandra Canosa and actresses Wedil David and Dominique Huett, who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault, and a former Weinstein Co. employee who claims she was subjected to a hostile work environment.
The settlement amount is $11.5 million less than under a previous plan, which was scrapped after a federal judge in New York refused to approve a proposed $19 million settlement between Weinstein and some of his accusers. The settlement in that purported class-action lawsuit was a key component of the initial bankruptcy plan.
Roughly half of the approved settlement, about $17 million, is allocated for a single sexual misconduct claims fund, down from about $25.7 million allocated for three separate categories of sexual misconduct claims under the previous plan. Another $8.4 million will go to a liquidation trust for resolving non-sexual misconduct claims, and $9.7 million will be used to reimburse defense costs for former company officials other than Weinstein. The plan also releases those officials from liability for tort claims related to Weinstein’s conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.