Gunman was angry over cash requests
DALLAS — The man who fatally shot two people at a Texas church was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial in 2012 and was repeatedly fed by the congregation before he grew angry because church officials refused to give him money, according to court records and the pastor.
It’s unclear whether Keith Thomas Kinnunen’s extensive criminal record would have barred him from legally buying the shotgun he used during Sunday’s attack at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement.
Kinnunen, 43, shot worshipers Richard White and Anton “Tony” Wallace in the sanctuary before a member of the church’s volunteer security team shot and killed him, according to police and witnesses.
Man charged after painting damaged
LONDON — A 20-year-old man is being held in custody pending his next court hearing after being charged with damaging a Picasso painting at the Tate Modern gallery in London.
London police said Tuesday that Shakeel Ryan Massey of northwest London has been charged with criminal damage. He appeared at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Police said the attack on the artwork happened Saturday. Police did not specify the painting but British media said it was “Bust Of A Woman.”
The 1944 painting depicts photographer Dora Maar in a semi-abstract style wearing a hat and green clothes.
Two new breeds get club’s nod
NEW YORK — A powerful Argentine big-game hunter and a sociable French water dog have made the American Kennel Club’s list of recognized breeds.
The club announced Tuesday that the barbet and the dogo Argentino are now part of the 195-breed pack.
That means they can compete starting Wednesday in many traditional, breed-judging dog shows (many agility trials and other canine events are open to all dogs, purebred or not). The newcomers can’t vie for best in show at the famous Westminster Kennel Club show until 2021, however.
The medium-size dogs have a cheery, friendly reputation and often take to agility contests, enthusiasts say.
Arrangements set for crash victims
LAFAYETTE, La. — Funeral services are being planned for the five people who died when a small plane carrying them to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl crashed shortly after takeoff.
Six people were on board the plane when it crashed Saturday morning as they were on their way to watch Louisiana State University play Oklahoma.
Killed in the crash were the plane’s pilot, Ian E. Biggs, 51; and passengers Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59; Gretchen D. Vincent, 51; her son Michael Walker Vincent, 15; and Carley McCord, 30.
Associated Press
