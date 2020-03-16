5 killed in Missouri gas station shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Five people including a police officer and a gunman have died in a shooting at a Missouri gas station after the gunman went inside and opened fire, police said Monday.
The dead also include three citizens, Springfield police Chief Paul Williams announced Monday, and an officer was injured along with another citizen.
As officers were responding, witnesses reported a vehicle crashed into a Kum & Go. gas station and convenience store, and the gunman ran inside and began shooting customers and employees, Williams said.
Pier scraps plans for cruise ships
GREILICKVILLE, Mich. — A waterfront project along Lake Michigan is scrapping plans to pursue the cruise ship business.
Discovery Center & Pier previously announced plans to transform a coal dock at Grelickville near Traverse City into a site that ships could use to land passengers. But CEO Matt McDonough said that cruise ships weren’t aligned enough with pier’s mission, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported. The organization said its focus is on local partnerships to make improvements that will make the pier better suited for multiple uses.
“Our long-term goal is to transform it into a public park,” McDonough said of the pier. “A destination that is welcoming to the public and a nicer facility for our partners: Inland Seas, the Maritime Heritage Alliance, Tall Ship Manitou, and the new tour boat, the Discovery.”
Associated Press
