Johnny Depp loses UK libel case over 'wife-beater' claims
LONDON — Johnny Depp lost his high-stakes libel case Monday against The Sun tabloid newspaper for labelling him a “wife beater,” as a British judge said he believed the actor had abused ex-wife Amber Heard to such an extent that she frequently feared for her life.
In a decision that has been cheered by campaigners against domestic abuse, Justice Andrew Nicol said the defendants proved during the trial in London that their allegations against Depp were "substantially true.” Depp’s lawyers said it would be “ridiculous” if the actor didn't appeal the decision.
Over the course of nearly three weeks this summer, Nicol heard lurid — and irreconcilable — accounts from Depp and Heard in which each accused the other of abuse.
In arguably the biggest English libel trials of the 21st century, Depp sued News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that accused him of assaulting fellow actor Heard.
Cruise industry throws in the towel on 2020, looks to 2021
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The cruise industry has jettisoned hopes of restarting operations this year.
Days after both Carnival and Norwegian extended a halt on cruises through the end of the year, the group that represents cruise lines with 95% of global ocean-going capacity said Tuesday that its members have agreed to extend the suspension of U.S. sailing operations for the rest of 2020.
The announcement comes just days after the U.S. government effectively lifted its no-sail order despite a global spike in coronavirus infections.
Cruise Lines International Association — which includes cruise giants Princess, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean — said that its members have voluntarily opted to maintain the current suspension of cruise operations in the U.S. through the end of the year.
Hurricane Eta lams into Nicaragua as Category 4 storm
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — The heart of powerful Hurricane Eta began moving ashore in Nicaragua Tuesday with devastating winds and rains that had already destroyed rooftops and caused rivers to overflow.
The hurricane had sustained winds of 140 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, down from an overnight peak of 150 mph.
While the eyewall of the Category 4 hurricane had hit shore, its center was about 20 miles south-southeast of coastal Puerto Cabezas or Bilwi, and it was moving west near 3 mph).
Hurricane season still has a month to go, ending Nov. 30. In 2005, Zeta formed toward the end of December.
Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake
IZMIR, TURKEY — Rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building Tuesday, four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece and as hopes of reaching survivors began to fade.
Wrapped in a thermal blanket, the girl was taken into an ambulance on a stretcher to the sounds of applause and chants of “God is great!" from rescue workers and onlookers.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca identified her as 3-year-old Ayda Gezgin on Twitter. The child had been trapped inside the rubble for 91 hours since Friday's quake struck in the Aegean Sea and was the 107th person to have been pulled out of collapsed buildings alive.
After she was pulled from the rubble, little Ayda called out for her mother (who did not survive), in video of the rescue broadcast on television.
