Diego Maradona doing well after surgery
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Diego Maradona was recovering Wednesday after an operation for bleeding in his skull, his personal doctor said.
Maradona had a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, said Dr. Leopoldo Luque, a neurologist who performed Tuesday’s operation.
Maradona, the star of Argentina's 1986 World Cup champions, turned 60 last week. He was hospitalized on Monday for reported dehydration, anemia and depression. Friends said he had not wanted to eat
“Luque said the problem likely was caused by an accident, but Maradona said he doesn’t remember the event.
Jackpot! Expansion of gambling in the US wins big at polls
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The U.S. gambling industry won big at the polls Tuesday, with three states authorizing legal sports betting and three others either approving or expanding casino gambling.
Maryland, South Dakota and Louisiana approved sports betting. That sets up a situation in which by the end of next year more than half the country could have legal sports betting, less than three years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for all 50 states to adopt it if they chose.
Virginia approved casino gambling in four locations, Nebraska authorized adding casino games at its horse racing tracks, and Colorado expanded the number and type of casino games it can offer, along with eliminating some wagering limits.
By the end of 2021, at least 25 states and the District of Columbia could have legal sports betting in place.
Quake toll rises to 116 in Turkey; rescuers finish searches
ANKARA, Turkey — The death toll in last week’s Aegean Sea earthquake rose to 116 on Wednesday as rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir finished searching buildings that collapsed in the quake.
All but two of the victims were killed in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city. Two teenagers died on the Greek island of Samos, which lies south of the epicenter of Friday’s earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake’s magnitude at 7.0, although other agencies recorded it as less severe.
Mehmet Gulluoglu, head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, said search and rescue operations had been completed at 17 buildings that fell in Izmir. The rescue operation has been roaring at full tilt since Friday, pulling 107 survivors from the rubble.
Facing pandemic economic woes, Nepal reopens to adventurers
KATHMANDU, Nepal — Adventurers looking to scale Nepal's Himalayan peaks and trek its mountain trails can finally do so for the first time in seven months, as the country reopens to foreigners even as the coronavirus pandemic has left it short of hospital beds.
Foreign visitors are a major source of income for Nepal and the closure has impacted the estimated 800,000 people who work in the tourism industry.
For now the reopening will come with restrictions and mainly be limited to those seeking to to climb or trek its famous peaks. Nepal is home to the eight of the 14 highest mountains in the world, including the tallest, Mount Everest.
Rather than a visa on arrival, visitors now need to get prior approval, give details of their itinerary, hire a local outfitting company and have health insurance that covers COVID-19 treatment. They are required to take a coronavirus test before leaving their home country, stay for a week in quarantine at a hotel in Kathmandu and then take another coronavirus test before being allowed to go up the mountains.
