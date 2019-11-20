Loughlin, Giannulli fight new charges
BOSTON — “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband are contesting expanded charges against them in the college admissions bribery scandal.
Lawyers for Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli entered not guilty pleas on their behalf Tuesday to charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.
Earlier this month, the couple waived their right to appear in federal court in Boston to answer to the latest counts.
Prosecutors added the bribery charge for 11 parents who previously pleaded not guilty in the case. Another 19 parents have pleaded guilty or agreed to do so.
Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits. Their daughters no longer attend USC.
The couple previously pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering.
Cat found in New Mexico, missing 5 years
SANTA FE, N.M. — A cat who has been missing for five years in Portland, Oregon, has been found in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter announced this week that Sasha the black cat was recently found wandering the streets of New Mexico’s capital. Officials said a scan of the cat's microchip revealed that the kitty had traveled more than 1,200 miles from Oregon.
American Airlines offered to fly the cat to Portland, along with a member of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter. Officials will present the animal to Viktor Usov, the cat’s original owner.
Usov says the family thought they’d never see the cat again.
Wages, debt released for college majors
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Education Department has released information for the first time that allows students to compare earnings and debt averages from specific college programs, rather than at the school as a whole.
The department’s updated College Scorecard website was launched Wednesday to help students evaluate their college choices. The site lets students search individual majors at a school and see how much graduates typically earned and owed a year after graduation.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says it provides “real information students need to make informed, personalized decisions about their education.”
— The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.