First lady encourages students to avoid misusing drugs
BALTIMORE — Melania Trump on Tuesday urged students at a youth summit to avoid misusing drugs, saying that would make it harder for them to achieve.
The first lady has been using her prominence to spotlight programs she thinks can help young people, whether it’s to teach them to be positive online or to avoid drug abuse and addiction.
She went to Maryland to address the Baltimore Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness, appearing on behalf of her “Be Best” youth campaign, which includes a focus on the U.S. epidemic of often deadly opioid use.
Man may have helped kidnapping suspect flee
AUBURN, Ala. — Authorities say a third man charged in the disappearance of a UFC fighter’s stepdaughter is believed to have helped the initial suspect flee the area.
Police wrote in an arrest warrant that David Johnson Jr. is believed to have driven Ibraheem Yazeed from Alabama to Florida, where Yazeed was caught and charged in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance.
Yazeed is charged with first-degree kidnapping.
Johnson is charged with hindering prosecution. He has been released on bond.
Police say another man, Antwain Fisher, helped Yazeed dispose of evidence. A judge Tuesday set a $50,000 bond for Fisher.
Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Authorities say human remains found in a heavily wooded area of Macon County are believed to belong to Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.
Autopsy pending for woman brought to ER by NFL player
ASHBURN, Va. — Authorities say an autopsy is pending for a woman who died after being brought to a Virginia hospital by Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson.
Loudoun County sheriff’s spokesman Kraig Troxell tells WTOP-FM that 21-year-old Julie E. Crabbe’s autopsy is pending toxicology results that could take months.
An unresponsive Crabbe was hospitalized on Nov. 14. Hospital personnel initially said she was suffering from an apparent drug overdose.
The Washington Post reports a search warrant made public last week says pills, marijuana and foil with residue were found in Nicholson’s Ashburn home. His lawyer, Mark Dycio, says the drugs belonged to a guest.
GreenPrints Magazine celebrates 30th anniversary
AIRVIEW, N.C. — GreenPrints, the quirky little magazine that shares the joys and rewards of gardening, celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2020.
The digest-sized quarterly that calls itself the “Weeder’s Digest” published its first issue in 1990, and it has been delighting readers ever since.
The idea for GreenPrints came to Pat Stone, the founder and editor, as he rounded the last curve to his rural home in Fairview, North Carolina. He was about to be laid off from his job as garden editor for Mother Earth magazine, which had been bought by an out-of-state company.
Stone’s dedication to publishing the magazine has also been recognized by the gardening communications industry.
Jewel thieves stole less than initially feared in Germany
BERLIN — The thieves who carried out a nighttime robbery of a German museum’s unique collection of 18th century jewels got away with less than initially feared, officials in the eastern city of Dresden said Tuesday.
The director of Dresden’s Green Vault, Dirk Syndram, said the thieves who broke into the museum early Monday seemed to have only snatched what they could reach through holes punched with an ax into three compartments of a display cabinet before making a hasty exit.
Among the items taken were a large diamond brooch, a diamond epaulette, and other treasures, Syndram said.
