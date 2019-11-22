Sandusky gets 30 to 60 years
BELLEFONTE, Pa. — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky entered court Friday in a yellow jumpsuit, hands cuffed in front of him, to be resentenced for sexually abusing children.
Sandusky, 75, will be sentenced by Judge Maureen Skerda at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte.
A state appeals court this year turned down most of Sandusky’s arguments seeking a new trial but said laws mandating sentence minimums in place at the time of his October 2012 sentencing have since changed.
Under the new law, according to Jacklin Rhoads, a spokeswoman for Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a jury would not have the power to go below the minimum sentence.
The university has subsequently paid more than $100 million to people who said they had been abused by Sandusky.
Opioid addiction treatment dollars off-limits
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government is barring federal dollars meant for opioid addiction treatment to be used on medical marijuana.
The move is aimed at states that allow marijuana for medical uses, particularly those letting patients with opioid addiction use pot as a treatment, said Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz, whose federal agency doles out money to states for treatment programs.
“There’s zero evidence for that,” McCance-Katz said. “We felt that it was time to make it clear we did not want individuals receiving funds for treatment services to be exposed to marijuana and somehow given the impression that it’s a treatment.”
It’s the latest example of the legal standoff between federal and state governments on marijuana. While cannabis is considered an illegal drug by federal officials, 33 states allow patients, with a doctor’s approval, to use it for medical purposes. About a dozen allow recreational use, too.
Woman pleads not guilty in suicide
BOSTON — A former Boston College student pleaded not guilty Friday in her first court appearance on charges that she encouraged her boyfriend to take his own life in what prosecutors described as a toxic and abusive relationship.
Inyoung You, 21, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston after prosecutors say she voluntarily returned to the U.S. from South Korea, where she has been at least since the charges were announced in October.
You, dressed in a white sweater and black pants, didn’t speak during the proceedings. She was taken into custody in handcuffs after the judge set her bail at $5,000. She posted bail soon afterward and was released.
Urtula died in Boston on May 20, just minutes before his Boston College graduation.
