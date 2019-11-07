Trump ordered to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse
NEW YORK — A New York judge ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging he misused his charitable foundation to further his political and business interests.
Judge Saliann Scarpulla also signed off on an agreement Thursday to close the Trump Foundation and distribute about $1.7 million in remaining funds to other nonprofit groups.
A request for comment was emailed to Trump's lawyer.
New York's attorney general filed a lawsuit last year alleging Trump and his family illegally operated the foundation as an extension of his businesses and his presidential campaign.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been harvested
FLORIDA, N.Y. — A Norway spruce that years ago was displayed on its owner's coffee table will soon rise in a much grander setting: the middle of Rockefeller Center.
Carol Schultz bought the sapling for the 1959 Christmas season. After displaying it in her home in the village of Florida, New York, she planted it in her front yard.
In 2010, Schultz and her companion Richard O'Donnell went on Rockefeller Center's website and made the 14-ton tree's bid for stardom.
Earlier this year, they learned it had been chosen.
It was cut on Thursday and lifted by crane onto a flatbed truck.
The lighting ceremony is on Dec. 4.
UK police ID all 39 Vietnamese victims found in truck
LONDON — UK police say they have formally identified the 39 people found dead in a container truck in southeastern England and notified their families in the apparent people-smuggling tragedy.
The authorities said Thursday they've been working with Vietnamese police and the coroner to identify the bodies that were found Oct. 23 in the back of a truck in an industrial park in the English town of Grays.
Police last week said all of the victims were Vietnamese citizens. DNA samples were taken from families in Vietnam who suspected their missing relatives may have been on that truck.
British police have charged 25-year-old Maurice Robinson from Northern Ireland with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.
What 3 toys made the National Hall of Fame
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Matchbox Cars, the coloring book and the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering were inducted Thursday into the National Toy Hall of Fame, recognized for an enduring appeal that keeps them on store shelves today.
Wizards of the Coast introduced Magic: The Gathering in 1993 and quickly had trouble meeting demand, the hall said. A book series, electronic games and Netflix series have followed. The fantasy game employs chance and skill as players continuously collect new cards and refine their deck and strategies.
The New York printing company McLoughlin Brothers gets credit for producing the first coloring books in the 1880s.
US sanctions 3 Nicaraguan officials for alleged abuses
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguan officials accused of human rights abuses, election fraud and corruption.
The U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the sanctions, which block the officials from doing business with U.S. entities.
The officials are Ramon Antonio Avellan Medal, deputy director of the Nicaraguan National Police; Lumberto Ignacio Campbell Hooker, acting president of the Nicaraguan Supreme Electoral Council; and Roberto Jose Lopez Gomez, director of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute.
