IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER- Carol Schultz hugs the trunk of her 77-foot tall Norway Spruce that she donated to serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Florida, NY. The tree will be brought into New York City by flatbed truck and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 9. The 87th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)