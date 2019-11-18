Three people killed in Walmart shooting
DUNCAN, Oklahoma — Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in southwestern Oklahoma, the chief of police said.
Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.
Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.
Police said in a Facebook post that a handgun was found at the scene.
Ginsburg back on bench after stomach bug
WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back on the Supreme Court bench after missing time last week with what the court described as a stomach bug.
The 86-year-old Ginsburg climbed the three steps and took her seat for a brief court session Monday. She was absent when the justices last met in public, to hear arguments on Wednesday.
Ginsburg has been treated for cancer twice in the past year, including receiving radiation for a tumor on her pancreas over the summer. She missed court sessions in January during her recovery from lung cancer surgery.
Those were her first absences from court arguments in a quarter-century as a justice.
Delay in fight for Trump records
WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts is ordering an indefinite delay in the House of Representatives’ demand for President Donald Trump’s financial records to give the Supreme Court time to figure out how to handle the high-stakes dispute.
Roberts’ order Monday contains no hint about what the court ultimately will do.
The court’s hold could last a matter of days or weeks, if the court is willing to let an appeals court ruling in favor of the House remain in place without granting full review of the case. But the delay could extend for months if the justices decide they need to hear arguments and issue a written opinion.
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform would have been able to try to enforce the subpoena to the Mazars USA accounting firm.
803 unbelted rear-seat passengers died in 2018
DETROIT — More than 800 rear-seat passengers who weren’t wearing seat belts were killed last year in U.S. traffic crashes, and a highway safety group says states aren’t making enough progress in getting people to buckle up.
The Governors Highway Safety Association says in a report released Monday that more than 400 of the 803 people who died would have survived if they were belted.
The association put out a report in 2015 drawing attention to rear seat-belt use. But it says that since then, only two more states have enacted rear seat-belt laws.
The group, which represents state highway safety offices, says 20 states still don’t have laws requiring rear belt use. Of the 30 states with laws, it’s not a primary offense in 11 states, meaning that police can’t stop a car if rear-seat passengers are unbelted.
