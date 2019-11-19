Nerf gun, Power Rangers claw cited by toy safety watchdog
BOSTON — A Nerf dart gun, ice cream-scented Nickelodeon slime and a plastic Power Rangers claw are among the toys topping a consumer safety group’s list of worst toys for the holidays.
World Against Toys Causing Harm unveiled its annual list Tuesday at a Boston children’s hospital.
A realistic toy machine gun, a “pogo trick board,” a yeti teddy bear and a pull-along caterpillar toy for infants also made the list.
The Massachusetts nonprofit has been releasing the list for more than 40 years.
It says many of the products present choking, eye and other safety hazards frequently found in poorly designed toys. It also cites the products for having inconsistent and inadequate warnings labels.
The Toy Association, a toy industry trade group that represents most of the toy makers named on the list, dismissed the annual list as misleading. It suggests parents always purchase toys from reputable stores and online sellers.
U.S. official denies knowing aid was linked to Biden probe
WASHINGTON — The former special envoy to Ukraine testified Tuesday he should have realized — as many of his colleagues did — that President Donald Trump was holding up military aid to Ukraine to pressure the country to investigate political rival Joe Biden.
In public testimony before the House impeachment inquiry, Kurt Volker said he understands now, thanks to hindsight and the testimony of other witnesses, that Trump was using the aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden’s son, Hunter, and his role on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma.
But Volker insisted he did not know of the push at the time, despite his deep involvement with Ukrainian officials on a statement — never released — that would have committed the country to investigating Burisma and the 2016 U.S. election. Nor did he make the connection after Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, mentioned the allegations against Joe Biden during a July 19 breakfast, Volker said.
Police: Domestic dispute led to Walmart shooting
DUNCAN, Oklahoma — Police say a man confronted his ex-wife and another man in an Oklahoma Walmart parking lot, shot and killed them both through the windshield of a car then turned the gun on himself as horrified onlookers ran for cover.
Duncan police identified the shooter in Monday’s attack as Wbiliado Varela Jr., 43. Also killed were Rebecca Vescio Varela, 31, and Aubrey Perkins, 39.
Detective John Byers described the double-murder suicide as the result of a domestic dispute.
Disney Plus accounts already found on hacking websites
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney says its new Disney Plus streaming service doesn’t have a security breach, but some users have been shut out after hackers tried to break into their accounts.
The news site ZDNet found stolen account usernames and passwords selling for $3 on underground hacking forums.
Disney says there’s no indication of a security breach compromising passwords. It’s likely hackers found email and password combinations re-used by Disney Plus subscribers after they’d previously been stolen from other online services.
Community’s holiday event getting a frosty reception
DURHAM, N.H. — Plans to hold a “Frost Fest” instead of a traditional holiday celebration are getting a frosty reception in a New England community.
After concerns last year that the tree-lighting ceremony at a park in Durham, New Hampshire, was too focused on Christmas, and a decision to deny a menorah to be displayed next to the tree, town councilors hatched the idea of a celebration that pays tribute to winter.
This year, there’s no tree lighting ceremony or grand entrance from Santa planned at the Dec. 7 event. But councilors said that in trying to make the holidays welcoming and inclusive, they’ve been yelled at and have received hateful emails and social media posts.

