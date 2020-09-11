Prospects dim for new virus relief
WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats scuttled a scaled-back GOP coronavirus rescue package on Thursday as the parties argued to a standstill over the size and scope of the aid, likely ending hopes for coronavirus relief before the November election.
The mostly party-line vote capped weeks of wrangling that gave way to election-season political combat and name-calling over a fifth relief bill that all sides say they want but are unable to deliver. The bipartisan spirit that powered earlier aid measures is all but gone.
Twitter to label or remove claims
OAKLAND, Calif. — Twitter said Thursday that starting next week it will label or remove misleading claims that try to undermine public confidence in elections.
The policy will apply to tweets that attempt to undermine people’s faith in the electoral process itself, such as false claims about election rigging or ballot tampering, or about the outcome of the vote, Twitter said.
The policy goes into effect Sept. 17, a few weeks before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election. Many Americans are expected to vote by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is likely to delay election results.
Fraser to be lead major Citi bank
NEW YORK — Citigroup’s Jane Fraser will become the first woman to ever lead a Wall Street bank when she succeeds CEO Michael Corbat in February. The New York bank announced the succession Thursday.
Fraser is currently head of Citi’s global consumer banking division, a major part of the bank that oversees checking and savings accounts but also Citi’s massive credit card business.
Taliban: Peace talks beginning Saturday
ISLAMABAD — The long-awaited peace talks with the negotiating team selected by the Afghan government are to begin on Saturday in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar, the Taliban said in a statement on Thursday.
Negotiations were also announced by Qatar’s foreign ministry. Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, confirmed in a tweet that their delegation will be in Qatar’s capital of Doha for talks.
The talks — known as intra-Afghan negotiations — were laid out in a peace deal that Washington brokered with the Taliban and signed in February, also in Doha, where the Taliban maintain a political office.
Associated Press
