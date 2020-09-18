Weinstein stripped of UK honor
LONDON — Britain on Friday stripped disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of an honor recognizing his contribution to the U.K. film industry.
Weinstein, 68, was given the honor in 2004. The 68-year-old former Hollywood producer was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women and sentenced to 23 years in prison.
Accusations by dozens of women in 2017 led to the end of his career and helped spur #MeToo — a global movement demanding that powerful men be held accountable for their sexual misconduct.
Second death reported from Hurricane Sally
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — A second death from Hurricane Sally was reported Friday in Alabama on a day that also saw the National Hurricane Center have to resort to using the Greek alphabet for storm names in a record-setting season.
Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup. He gave no other details on the death.
CDC drops controversial testing advice
NEW YORK — U.S. health officials on Friday dropped a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and said anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person should get tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn't feel sick didn't need to get tested. That change had set off a rash of criticism from health experts who couldn't fathom why the nation's top public health agency would say such a thing amid a pandemic that has been difficult to control.
Guatemalan president has COVID-19
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said Friday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but he told a local radio station he feels well.
Giammattei, 64, has multiple sclerosis and uses canes to walk.
The government press office said in a statement that Giammattei “will be isolating himself from all public activity, and so all communication will be conducted remotely.”
Van Morrison targets virus restrictions in new songs
LONDON — Van Morrison has never been one to hold back over the years. Why start now?
The 75-year-old singer-songwriter is certainly not holding back on what he thinks of the lockdown restrictions put in place by governments around the world in response to the coronavirus.
Morrison, whose decades as a musician produced classic hits such as “Brown Eyed Girl.” “Gloria” and “Moondance,” revealed Friday that he is releasing three protest songs that call for the restrictions on routine activities to be lifted.
In ‘No More Lockdown,’ the Northern Irishman says the curbs “enslave” people, effectively labels the British government as “fascist bullies,” condemns celebrities for “telling us what we are supposed to feel” and charges scientists for "making up crooked facts.”
