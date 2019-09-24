4-month sentence for USC bribe
BOSTON — A Los Angeles business executive was sentenced Tuesday to four months in prison for paying $250,000 to get his son admitted to the University of Southern California as a fake water polo recruit.
Devin Sloane, 53, pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy. He is the second parent sentenced in a sweeping college admissions scandal that has ensnared dozens of wealthy mothers and fathers.
U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani also ordered Sloane to perform 500 hours of community service over two years of supervised release and pay a fine of $95,000.
Mass shooting motive unknown
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police still have not determined why a Virginia Beach city worker opened fire on his co-workers, killing 12 people in a May 31 mass shooting , investigators said Tuesday.
After submitting his resignation letter that morning, civil engineer DeWayne Craddock spent the hours prior to the massacre sending “generic” work-related emails and going on routine project site visits with co-workers, Deputy Police Chief Patrick Gallagher told the City Council. Craddock sent his last email just five minutes before he began shooting.
Pakistan PM warns of war
UNITED NATIONS — Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warned in blunt terms Tuesday of possible war between Pakistan and India over what he called a brutal Indian crackdown in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.
The nuclear-armed rivals, which have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, have been locked in a worsening standoff since August 5, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who Khan called a “racist,” stripped the portion of Kashmir that India controls of its limited autonomy. Indian authorities imposed a sweeping military curfew and cut off residents from all communications and the internet.
Niece killer gets life in prison
LOGAN, Utah — A Utah man who pleaded guilty to killing and sexually assaulting his 5-year-old niece was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole Tuesday during an emotional hearing where the girl’s relatives called him a “monster” who savagely took the life of an innocent child.
Judge Kevin K. Allen scolded Alex Whipple for the “incomprehensible” terror he inflicted on Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley, her family and the community.
UK Court: Johnson move was illegal
LONDON — In a decision that badly undermines Boris Johnson’s authority, Britain’s highest court ruled unanimously Tuesday that the prime minister broke the law by suspending Parliament in a way that squelched legitimate scrutiny of his Brexit plan.
The historic move by the U.K. Supreme Court offered a ringing endorsement of Parliament’s sovereignty and slapped down what justices viewed as the legislature’s silencing by the executive.
