Puttering around the yard over the summer, you might find one of many plant species that are native to Madison County.
Some plants are prettier than others. But before you write the less attractive off as weeds, consider the value they may bring to your garden as they attract native butterflies, hummingbirds and other winged creatures.
Loretta Heiniger, who oversees the garden section near the nature center at Mounds State Park, says that having native plants will make a garden easier to manage. Native plants, she explains, have adapted to the natural conditions of the area.
“You don’t have to water them because they have been growing here for hundreds of years, and they have long, long roots,” Heiniger says.
Here’s a sampling of some native plants that can be found in Madison County.
For the butterflies
Madison County is home to about five different kinds of the perennial milkweed, the staple diet for the increasingly rare Monarch butterfly and the only plants its caterpillars can eat.
Edible ‘weeds’
You may call them weeds, but those tiny purple violets and dandelions that dot your lawn can be quite tasty and nutritious in a salad. Master gardener Ashley Olibas, who lives in Alexandria, likes to mix the blooms into her pancake batter and use the leaves for salads.
“You can use the whole dandelion,” she says.
Just make sure anything you eat has not been sprayed with chemicals and has been properly cleaned.
For their beauty
Madison County also is home to many beautiful and unusual native plants, including the Jack-in-the-pulpit, the shooting star and several varieties of sunflowers.
Medicinal qualities
Also known as the purple coneflower, the perennial Echinacea was used as an herbal remedy by the Native Americans who inhabited Madison County. Growing commonly from mid-summer until the first frost, it has been used to treat colds and the flu, to control blood sugar and to reduce inflammation.
“It took me a couple of years to get used to how Echinacea looks when it died, because it turns black. But it feeds the birds over the winter,” Olibas says.
Attract a bee colony
Wherever you find the button bush shrub, a lowland species that usually grows near wetlands, ditches, rivers and creeks, you’re also likely to find pollinators. The bush is named for its round, spiky blooms.
