ANDERSON – When Doyle Moore went looking for entertainment for a family-friendly event he was planning, he took a leap of faith and asked Michael McDaniel, a popular Christian comedian, to headline the event on Sunday.
“I wasn’t sure he would do it because he was big in Christian circles,” Moore said.
But McDaniel figured performing at Worship, Word and Laughter might be a good way to build up recognition following the involuntary hiatus that was the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moore said the event is intended to familiarize the community with Straight Gate Community Church, which he seeded about six months ago, and to give worshipers an opportunity to fellowship in a safe, healthy, socially distanced environment.
“My idea was that people had been dealing a lot with COVID and death and dealing with so much hurt,” he said. “I just wanted to be able to provide an opportunity to fellowship. COVID was going on and people were not able to get together.”
With the idea that laughter is the medicine, Moore wanted to create an event that would make people smile. This, he said, is the first of a series of family-oriented events that will take place over the summer.
“We wanted to do something different for the time,” he said.
Worship, Word and Laughter will take place 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Shadyside Park. The event will include music and free food.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
