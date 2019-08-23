JEFFERSONVILLE — A mistrial has been declared in the high-profile murder case of Joseph Oberhansley, the latest in a series of bizarre and surprising events dating back to Oberhansley’s arrest nearly five years ago.
It was just hours into the first day of testimony in a five-year-old murder case when Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael called for the mistrial Thursday, after a state’s witness gave information on the stand that had previously been ruled inadmissible.
Attorneys will now have to select a new jury — the process will begin Sept. 4 — in the case of Oberhansley, charged with the murder, rape and home burglary of his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, in September 2014. State and defense attorneys spent all day Monday and Tuesday in Hamilton County to select the 15 jurors for the trial.
“I hate that there’s going to be a delay in this case but it should be a short delay,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said after court had adjourned. He said while pretrial publicity could make it more challenging to find jurors without prior knowledge of the case, “There’s no question in my mind that we’ll make short work out of that again, get a good jury pool and be back here in Clark County,” he said.
Mull had been questioning the third state’s witness, Donna Victoria, Thursday morning — who had been a friend and coworker to Blanton — when the witness gave information she had been instructed not to say to the jury.
The woman said Blanton had stayed overnight at her house days before her murder, because she was afraid of Oberhansley. She said Blanton confided in her that the weekend before she was killed on Sept. 11, that the defendant had held her captive in her house and raped her.
When Mull asked why she hadn’t called the police, the woman testified that Blanton hadn’t wanted Oberhansley to go back to prison or using drugs. Both topics had been ruled by Carmichael to be things the jury would not be informed of in the case, due to potentially causing unfair bias with outside information.
“Any time that word (prison) is said in a trial you know things have just went bad,” Mull said. “I do prepare all of the witnesses before they testify; in no uncertain terms I tell them you cannot talk abut certain things or we very well might have a mistrial.
“Unfortunately that’s what happened today.”
