ANDERSON — The Madison County Leadership Team has approved American Rescue Plan funding for four projects.
The Leadership Team on Wednesday voted to approve $1,738,253 in ARP money for four county departments involved with the criminal justice system.
The approved requests will now be considered by the Madison County Commissioners and seek final approval from the County Council.
The remaining seven requests for funding were continued in order to get more information or due to specific questions by Leadership Team members.
The county still has a balance of $20 million in ARP funding.
The team unanimously approved a request for $727,943 from Madison County Community Corrections, Sheriff’s Department, Juvenile Detention and Central Dispatch to replace and assign all correctional officers with a portable walkie talkie radio.
The proposal is intended to make sure the radios are compatible with future broadband connectivity and to increase employees’ safety.
By assigning a walkie talkie portable radio to each employee, it will reduce the risk of spreading respiratory infections.
The Madison County prosecutor’s office $672,750 request to modernize the city court systems in Anderson and Elwood in handling misdemeanor cases and infractions also got approval.
The money would hire a prosecutor and legal secretary for three years to eliminate a backlog of cases in the two city courts.
The office also was approved for $112,560 to digitize court records and decrease prosecutors’ case preparation time.
Also approved was the request of Chief Public Defender Bryan Williams for $225,000 for three years to hire a public defender in Madison Superior Court 2 to handle a backlog of Children in Need of Services cases.
Williams said that during the pandemic, the Indiana Division of Child Services stopped filing parental termination cases.
Commissioner John Richwine, chairman of the Leadership Team, said there are other proposals that were being prepared.
“Do we want to pause for 30 days?” he asked. “Do we want to consider a cap on the funding levels?
“There are things we can do outside of county government,” Richwine said. “Things that can have a long-lasting effect for the community.”
Jessica Bastin, coordinator for the county’s ARP funds, said there have been a few groups outside of county government considering making proposals for funding.
“The Community Engagement Team is looking at developing a plan,” she said.
Bastin said the county can look at ways to support nonprofits and small businesses.
County Councilman Ben Gale said it was important for county officials to find a balance in how the funds are utilized.
“We should find projects that will benefit the community for generations to come.”
Requests that were not acted on included: A request by Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott for $236,600 to purchase two Chevrolet Suburbans to be used as transport vehicles for the office.
Other requests are Adult Probation, $90,000 and $54,000; Problem Solving Court, $128,320; and IT Department, $169,611 and $102,021.