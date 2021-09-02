ALEXANDRIA — A Fairmount man was killed, and four people were taken to the hospital, after a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening in Alexandria.
Michael Collins, 33, of Fairmount was southbound on Ind. 9 when his Jeep Wrangler made contact with a northbound semi, according to Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott.
The Wrangler went off the side of the road, flipping over and killing Collins, Abbott said. The collision happened about 6:30 p.m. on Ind. 9, north of Ind. 28.
Also in the car were a woman, another man and two children. The second man, and both children, were in the back seat. The children were secured in car seats.
The accident remains under investigation. No additional information was available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.