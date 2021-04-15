MUNCIE — Muncie-based Second Harvest Food Bank has a new way of providing food to thousands of east central Indiana residents in need. The nonprofit agency now has two refrigerated semitrailers on the road thanks to a $104,000 grant provided by the American Electric Power Foundation on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power (I&M).
Tim Kean, president and CEO of the food bank, said the AEP Foundation grant enables Second Harvest, to transport significantly more food donations from businesses and organizations that provide surplus food to those living with food insecurity.
Second Harvest, the third largest food bank in Indiana is seeing an increase in the amount of food it provides as a result of COVID-19, Kean said in a press release. In 2020, it supplied more than 14.8 million pounds of food compared to 8.1 million pounds in 2019.
“This grant is instrumental in enabling Second Harvest to provide increased food and resources to tens of thousands of neighbors in need,” Kean said in the release.
The semitrailers help the agency expedite the delivery of more food to food distribution tailgates, schools, area agency partners and adult-living facilities.
Each 53-foot trailer hauls an average load of 30,000 pounds of food, or approximately 25,000 meals. Both semitrailers can transport multiple loads per day, delivering more than 50,000 meals daily.
“Muncie and other parts of East Central Indiana have been home to I&M and its forerunners for more than a century, and we are pleased to help area residents meet their basic needs during these unprecedented times,” Toby Thomas, I&M president and chief operating officer, said in the release. “Our employees live and work in East Central Indiana. They are your neighbors and friends. We are committed to helping our neighbors, and this is one way we can help the people in our communities remain nourished, healthy and safe as we all strive for better days ahead.”
Thomas said I&M encourages local businesses, nonprofits and those who call east central Indiana home to find more information at www.CureHunger.org.
