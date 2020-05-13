ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department reported Wednesday that 13 of the 15 new coronavirus cases in the county are from the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility.
“I knew the state strike team was there the other day,” Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the county health department, said of the state’s juvenile facility.
Grimes said the county had reported no new deaths from the virus for a second consecutive day.
With 15 new positive tests, the county’s total rose to 534 cases with 60 reported deaths.
The local health department will begin testing local residents on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only.
Grimes said the first two days are nearly booked.
She said to begin with the health department is scheduling people for tests every 20 to 30 minutes, but that eventually will be reduced to approximately 10 minutes.
Grimes said the county would like to test as many as 60 people daily.
Most of the requested tests currently are for the antibody blood draw.
The Indiana State Department of Health online dashboard shows that 2,743 county residents have been tested.
Statewide, 25,473 Hoosiers have now tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 409 cases since Tuesday’s report.
The virus has resulted in the deaths of 1,482 Hoosiers, up 38 from the day before.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
