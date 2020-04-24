ANDERSON — The number of staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus at two state correctional facilities in Madison County has increased during the past 24 hours.
The Indiana Department of Correction reported Friday that 14 staff members at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility have tested positive, while nine staff members at the Pendleton Correctional Facility have tested positive.
In addition to new cases among staff members, the DOC reported Friday that 14 additional offenders in the Pendleton Correctional Facility have tested positive for the virus, raising the total to 41.
The department said all 41 offenders are now in isolation and 165 offenders have been placed in quarantine.
The number of inmates that have tested positive throughout the state’s prison facilities increased to 278. The number of staff members who tested positive rose to 122.
Madison County cases
Forty-five Madison County residents have died as a result of the coronavirus since March 27, according to the Madison County Health Department.
The health department said Friday that one additional death was reported in the past 24 hours.
Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County Health Officer, said the county could be at the peak for cases.
“We’re not seeing a big surge and the hospitals are not seeing a surge,” he said.
Wright said as predicted the peak in Indiana could be the first week in May.
According to local officials, 40 deaths in Madison County have taken place in long-term care facilities.
Officials at Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson reported 30 residents have died there as a result of the coronavirus.
Six residents of Summit Health & Living in Summitville have died from the virus.
One new death is being reported at the Fall Creek Retirement Village in Pendleton.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said the number of confirmed cases in the county increased by 26 to 399.
A total of 1,469 county residents have been tested.
Wright said the numbers will increase when more testing in the county begins.
“That will be a false surge because those people are out walking around,” he said. “It will be up to the state to interpret the numbers.”
The Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard showed the number of deaths in Madison County as 41 on Thursday.
State officials said the difference between the numbers reported by the county and the state are because some of the deaths were suspected coronavirus and patients were not tested.
