ANDERSON — A total of 16 offenders at the Madison County Jail have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Last week, Sheriff Scott Mellinger said that 14 offenders being housed at the jail tested positive and an additional 12 offenders were tested.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, said two of the 12 tests came back positive.
There were 229 offenders being housed at the jail Wednesday and 25 in the Community Corrections Complex.
Grimes said an additional 14 positive test results came back for the county on Wednesday. There was also one death reported in the county, raising the total since March to 71 people that have died from the virus.
Mellinger requested the judges consider releasing some of the infected offenders from the jail.
“I’m not a proponent of releasing people just because they have tested positive,” Mellinger said. “But I’m asking the judges to consider releasing those offenders that are not violent offenders.”
Mellinger said Wednesday, to his knowledge, none of the offenders that tested positive for the coronavirus have been released.
“There is hardly anyone in the jail that meets the criteria to be released,” he said. “We’re looking at a potential critical situation.”
Mellinger said the portion of the cellblocks that are not being used to segregate the coronavirus positive offenders are as crowded as if there were 300 people in the jail, which is built for a capacity of 207.
“Right now, we’re classifying offenders with COVID and classifying the remainder based on criminal history," Mellinger said.
Mellinger said last week a male offender that complained of coronavirus symptoms tested positive.
“Right before he complained of symptoms, he was moved from one cellblock to another,” he said. “We have quarantined the two cellblocks.”
Mellinger said it’s impossible to stop all movement in the jail because of the classification system used to house inmates.
“His infection has spread to the cellblocks,” he said.
All new offenders brought to the jail are quarantined for a minimum of seven days and if they have no coronavirus symptoms are moved if space is available, he said.
Mellinger said nine of the 21 cellblocks at the jail are being used to quarantine offenders.
He said inmates that are being moved from one cellblock to another and all of the staff are mandated to wear masks.
All the correctional officers have their temperatures checked when reporting for work.
Grimes said in addition to the 16 offenders at the jail, there are 12 people in the Community Corrections complex that have tested positive.
According to the Indiana Department of Corrections, there were no inmates at the two state facilities in Madison County that have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.
