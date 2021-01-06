ANDERSON — The 16-year-old charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of 17-year-old Andon Oliver has turned himself in at the Anderson Police Department.
De’torio Fleming, 1500 block of Chesterfield Drive, is charged with murder and a Level 1 felony charge of attempted robbery.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Fleming is being charged as an adult and is currently being detained at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.
Cummings said any offender under the age of 18 is housed at the Juvenile Detention Center and not the Madison County Jail.
If convicted, Fleming faces a possible prison sentence of 45 to 65 years on the murder charge and a possible sentence of 20 to 40 years on the armed robbery charge.
Police say Fleming shot Oliver at the Fairview Apartments while attempting to purchase marijuana.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
