ANDERSON — A 16-year-old Anderson boy has been transported to an Indianapolis hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.
Anderson police were dispatched at 7:28 p.m. Thursday to the 2400 block of Pearl Street on a report of multiple gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found the teenager in an alley east of Pearl Street. He was transported to the Indianapolis hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.
APD's Criminal Investigations Division collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing Friday, police said.
Report information about the shooting to Detective Christopher Christian at 765-643-6089 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more information becomes available.