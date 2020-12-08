ALEXANDRIA — An anonymous tip to Maleah Stringer through Facebook on Saturday led to 18 dogs being removed from a Madison County property.
"I called the Madison County Sheriff's Department and that set things in motion," said Stringer, executive director of the Animal Protection League.
"From 5 o' clock until approximately 9:30 that night I was on the phone off and on trying to figure out what we were going to do, how many we're coming. We had no idea."
Animal Control Officer John Vieke investigated the tip, and the dogs were taken to the Animal Protection League.
"They're in poor condition, we're estimating for vet care fully it's probably going to cost around $500 per dog," Stringer said.
"They're all emaciated, they all have worms, they're a mess. They're terrified, they don't know how to walk on a leash, they have very little social interaction so it's going to be a challenge."
The Hamilton County Humane Society will be picking up most of the dogs on Tuesday and getting them set up in foster homes.
Animal Control Officer Kim Stigall assisted Vieke and said there would be charges pending in the case.
"Until we start punishing these folks that are doing this to these animals it's going to keep happening," Stringer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.