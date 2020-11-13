ANDERSON — A 19-year-old Anderson man has been charged with felony counts of rape and sexual misconduct with a minor.
Justus Davis, 400 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson, was arrested Thursday by Anderson police on a Level 3 felony charge of rape by the use of force or imminent threat of force and a Level 5 felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.
The probable cause affidavit by Detective Matthew Koop states the incident took place on June 26 while the 14-year-old girl was visiting a relative.
The girl said they were sitting in the living room at 2 a.m. and that she got into a pillow fight with Davis.
The court document states that Davis slammed the girl onto a couch and held a pillow over her face making it hard to breathe.
She said the pillow fight then continued and for a second time Davis slammed her onto the couch and put the pillow over her face.
Davis then reportedly started to kiss the girl, who told him to stop. He then forcibly removed her pants and performed sexual intercourse on her, she said.
She said after the incident Davis went into an adjoining bedroom.
During a Kids Talk interiew, the girl said she didn’t yell for help because she believed Davis would hurt her more as he was digging his knuckles in her ribs.
Davis denied the incident when interviewed by police, stating the only interaction with the girl was preparing her some food.
DNA evidence sent to the Indiana State Police Lab determined the profile is at least 1 trillion times likely to have come from the girl or Davis.
