ANDERSON — Anderson Police are investigating the Thursday morning shooting death of a 19-year-old Anderson man.
Jacob L. Spivey, who resided in the 100 bock of Darin Court, has been identified as the victim, according to the Madison County Coroner's Office.
Caleb McKnight, APD public information officer, said police received a report of an accidental shooting at 5:55 a.m. in the 1200 block of Jonathan Court in the Apple Creek Apartments.
The incident is under investigation and detectives have been assigned to the case, according to McKnight.
This article will be updated.