ANDERSON — A 19-year-old Anderson man has been arrested on charges of rape and child molesting involving a then-8-year-old boy.
James B. Newby, 2000 block of East 150 South, was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday on a Level 3 felony charges of rape and child molesting.
The probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Department Officer Eric Holtzleiter states that during a Kids Talk interview on July 31 the now 10-year-old boy stated Newby performed a sex act on him several times.
The boy stated the incidents happened between December 2018 and February 2019 when he was 7 or 8 years old.
Newby would have been 17 at the time.
The boy said the incidents took place more than five times at the Crystal Glen Apartments in Newby’s bedroom.
During his initial interview with police, Newby denied the allegations and said they played games together.
At a second interview, Newby said it may have happened one time several years ago.
Newby said his memory is not that good and that the boy lies “about stuff.”
His bond was set at $20,000 full cash. If convicted, Newby is facing a possible sentence of three to 16 years on each charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.