PENDLETON — A 19-year-old Anderson man was killed in a one-vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Fall Creek Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone identified the victim as Dakota Ethan Morris, 19, of Anderson. Noone listed the preliminary cause of death as blunt force injuries. An autopsy will be performed at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital, Noone said. A toxicology report will be filed.
The Madison County Sheriff's crash team is investigating the incident, which was called in by a passer-by at 3:05 p.m.
According to a release from Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the vehicle was occupied by only the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Evidence at the scene indicates a gray Honda two-door vehicle was eastbound on Fall Creek Drive when the driver lost control about 200 yards west of where the vehicle left the roadway and struck a concrete post, the release stated. The vehicle came to rest on its roof.
There were no witnesses to the crash.
