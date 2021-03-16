ANDERSON — Two Anderson police officers are being credited with saving a woman who attempted to take her own life.
Anderson Police Department officers were dispatched at 9:50 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 600 block of College Drive regarding a suicidal person.
When Officer Richard Stires and Officer Taylor Sanderson arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old Anderson woman had set herself on fire inside the residence.
According to a press release, officers quickly informed dispatch of the fire and entered the residence to save the woman.
Once inside, Stires found the woman in the kitchen with her body fully engulfed in flames. Stires filled nearby containers with water from the kitchen sink and was able to extinguish the fire.
The officers continued to administer first aid until medics arrived. The woman was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in serious condition.
Stires and Sanderson are being considered for potential commendations for their actions.
According to police, the fire is being investigated by the Anderson Fire Department.
