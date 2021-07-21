ELWOOD — Two east-central Indiana musical groups — Biff and the Cruisers and Magnolia Soul — will liven up the Elwood Glass Festival from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21, on the Main Stage at Elwood’s Callaway Park.
This year’s festival, the 50th annual, will open at noon Friday, Aug. 20, and run through 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the park. The city’s signature event will feature more than 50 vendors with various festival food, arts and crafts plus commercial merchandise, as well as a fun carnival featuring exciting rides and games for the whole family.
Friday evening’s entertainment will be provided by Fort Wayne-based Biff & Cruisers, who will perform hits originally released by legendary artists of the ’50s through the ’80s such as The Coasters, Sam Cooke, Dion, The Platters, Elvis, The Temptations and others.
Saturday evening, the high-energy, Anderson-based band Magnolia Soul will return to the Main Stage, where it last performed during the 2017 festival.
Those attending are urged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for their comfort.
For more information, visit www.elwoodglassfestival.com.
