ANDERSON — Two Anderson men face possible charges of attempted murder after weekend shootings in the city.
The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has been given 72 hours to file formal charges against Toriono T. Johnson, 42, 1900 block of Morton Street. Johnson is charged with firing gunshots, wounding another man during an early-morning confrontation Sunday.
Also charged, in a separate incident, is Willie J. Ford, 54, 1100 block of East 29th Street. Ford was arrested by Anderson police Saturday night after, allegedly, he used a gun to threaten two people.
Johnson was detained Tuesday at the Madison County Jail on a full cash bond of $35,000. He faces preliminary felony charges of Level 1 attempted murder, Level 4 unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and Level 6 criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Department Detective Norman Rayford, officers were dispatched at 12:29 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of 16th Street and Madison Avenue.
Upon arrival, police saw a man fire shots at a truck driven by Aaron Boyd, who suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. A passenger in the truck was not injured.
APD Officer Gabe Bailey fired a round at the suspect “in defense of two victims” who were inside a truck, according to a press release. The suspect was not struck by Bailey's gunfire, according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department.
Officers chased the suspect on foot and saw him jump over a fence in the 1600 block of Hendricks Street. The suspect evaded officers. But, in the backyard, they found two bags containing marijuana, a loaded revolver and a pair of peach-colored shorts.
Following standard police procedures, Bailey was placed on administrative leave pending the completion of an investigation.
At noon Sunday, Capt. Mike Lee was conducting a search of the area and overheard Johnson, who was speaking to a woman in a nearby alley, say “my shorts were peach, so they should be easy to find.”
Lee then approached Johnson and identified himself as a police officer, according to the affidavit.
Without provocation, Johnson then told Lee that “all I did was stand my ground. I didn’t do anything wrong,” the affidavit states. Johnson was then placed under arrest.
Police said hundreds of people were gathered in the vicinity of 16th Street and Madison Avenue at the time Boyd was shot and that at least three people discharged firearms.
At least two other people — Chad Branson, 29, of Muncie, and Antonio Thompson, age and place of residence not available — were wounded by gunfire. Authorities have not reported arrests in either shooting and have not reported the medical condition of Branson and Thompson.
FORD CHARGES
Willie J. Ford was arrested by Anderson police at 9:34 p.m. Saturday and faces felony charges of Level 1 attempted murder, Level 4 possession of a firearm by a serious violent felony and Level 6 criminal recklessness.
He was detained Tuesday at the Madison County Jail on a full cash bond of $40,000.
James Chapman, age and place of residence not available, was wounded by three gunshots, according to police, who characterized the wounds as non-life threatening.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Anderson police responded to the 2300 block of Walton Street on a report of shots fired, where witnesses told them Ford had pointed a weapon at two men. One witness told police she heard a gunshot and saw Ford pointing a gun at a van.
The driver of the van, Coly Daniels, said he and Chapman, a passenger in the van, were near the intersection of 22nd and Fulton streets when Ford pulled up in another vehicle and pointed a gun at Chapman.
Daniels told police that Ford followed them to the 2300 block of Walton Street, where he got out of his car and fired at the van.
Daniels said he jumped out of the van and ran. As he fled, he noticed that Ford’s gun appeared to jam, Daniels told police.
Officers said they found the weapon described by witnesses and that a shell casing was jammed in the firing chamber.
Ford, reportedly, told police that he met Daniels and Chapman at 22nd and Fulton streets but he denied firing a weapon at the van.
