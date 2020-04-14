ANDERSON — Madison County showed only a slight increase in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The number of Madison County residents that have tested positive for the virus climbed by two overnight to 263, according to the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard. The number of people tested in the county increased by 11 to 998.
Although the Madison County Health Department has documentation for 22 COVID-19 deaths, data from the state health department shows only 16 in the county.
State officials said Monday the difference in the numbers being reported was because some of the deaths were suspected coronavirus and patients were not tested.
The county ranks fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard. Marion County has reported 141 deaths. Lake County has 33, Hamilton County 27 and Johnson County 21.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Tuesday reported that 24.7% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are being occupied by COVID-19 patients and 14.9% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
Madison County has the state's 13th largest population (129,641), according to 2018 census estimates. Marion County (944,523), Lake County (486,849) and Hamilton County (316,095) rank first, second and fourth, respectively, for population in the state.
The ISDH reports that 387 Indiana residents have died from the virus, an increase of 37 from Monday. There are 8,527 Hoosiers diagnosed with the virus through testing, and 6,017 have been tested.
