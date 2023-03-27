ANDERSON — Three new businesses are seeking primary plat approval from the Anderson Plan Commission.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to consider a request for a primary plat for the opening of a WAWA travel center on the southeast corner of Mounds and Scatterfield roads. The primary plat approval is requested by GH&G.
WAWA is an East Coast-based chain of gas stations and convenience stores.
The plan is to construct a 5,915-square-foot WAWA fueling station and travel center with a pump island and parking for 51 vehicles.
Access to the property would be along both Scatterfield and Mounds roads.
The property is zoned for regional commercial development and the proposal is not in conflict with the city’s comprehensive plan.
In addition, J Jarvis Holdings is requesting primary plat approval for an 18.7-acre site in the 2900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for the opening of a trucking company.
The property, zoned for industrial use, is on part of the former Guide Division property of General Motors. The location borders Arrow Avenue to the west.
Also, Surmukh Singh and Eward Nguyen have requested approval of a primary plat for the opening of a gas station and convenience store on the northeast corner of 53rd Street and Madison Avenue. The one-acre site was formerly the location of a diner and is zoned for business.
The preliminary plans call for the construction of a 3,375-square-foot building with a gas canopy facing 53rd Street.
The Anderson Municipal Development Department has recommended approval of the primary plat for all three proposals.